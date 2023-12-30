Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy airport’s privatisation back in public focus ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tiruchy to inaugurate the second terminal at its international airport on January 2. Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, the union government’s plan to privatise the airport and the demand from some quarters to name the airport after Nobel laureate CV Raman have been thrust back into focus.

The second terminal was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore by the Union government. But according to the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 25 airports, including Tiruchy, have been earmarked for leasing between 2022 and 2025. The decision faced criticism from various quarters, including Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, who also serves as chairman of the airport advisory committee.

Ahead of the inauguration of the second terminal, Thirunavukkarasar on Friday questioned the rationale behind the move. “Tiruchy airport is one of the most profitable airports in the country. Why are we giving it to private firms, especially after spending Rs 1,200 crore on it? I will raise the issue with the PM during his visit,” Thirunavukkarasar told TNIE.

MA Aleem, a former member of the advisory committee, on Friday appealed to the Airports Authority of India to name the international airport after Nobel laureate CV Raman. “Given that CV Raman was born in Tiruchy, it is fitting to name the airport ‘Tiruchirappalli Sir CV Raman International Airport’ in his honour. I request the PM to consider it,” he said.

Meanwhile, G Kalidasan, a travel agent, has requested PM’s intervention to establish direct connectivity from Tiruchy to Saudi Arabia, Muscat and Bahrain. “It will help people staying in these Gulf countries and also Haj pilgrims. We also request flights to Kolkata and Ahmedabad,” he said.

