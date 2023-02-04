Home States Tamil Nadu

World Cancer Day: Rise in positive cases for last 3 years

Published: 04th February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

October is celebrated as Breast Cancer awareness month.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Gayathri Venkatesan
Express News Service

MADURAI:  The number of positive cases of breast and cervical cancer has been witnessing a gradual increase in the last three years at the primary screenings conducted across the district's government health institutions. Doctors see this as a spring in the step as it provides the patients enough time to fight the disease and recover fully.

Sources from the Director of Health Services (DPH) said the increase in numbers is a sign of effective awareness campaigns initiated by the government and NGOs.

"People are more aware of cancer, especially women, who have been showing more interest in cancer screening programmes. The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), an initiative by the union government, has been implemented in most of the districts in the country," said KV Arjun Kumar, Deputy Director, DPH.

Clinical Breast Examination (CBE)
Year           No of Persons screened              Positive cases
2018                     1,15,844                      1,191
2019                       1,58,749                    1,771
2020                        60,622                         696
2021                      1,00,993                         946
2022                       94,471                        1,213

                      Source: DPH


He further said all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) give importance to diagnosing common cancers such as breast, cervix and mouth. "As a result, we are able to screen more people. If there are abnormalities during Clinical Breast Examination (CBE), doctors will ask the patient to do a mammogram, followed by a biopsy if needed.

If the cervix visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) test is positive, patients will be advised to other levels of screening such as Colposcopy. If there are abnormalities in the result, then they will be taken to biopsy for a clear diagnosis," added Arjun Kumar. Dr S Shankarprasath, NCD district programme officer, said, "Breast cancer has been found even in a few men during the primary screening. A man from Valayankulam PHC tested positive in a CBE test a few weeks ago. He was referred to other tests for a clear diagnosis."

               Cervix visual inspection with acetic acid test (VIA)
Year               No of persons screened            Positive cases
2018                     97,049                  1,785
2019                    1,31,933                  2,269
2020                       38,547                     749
2021                     66,514                    1,138
2022                       58,868                  1,141

                      Source: DPH

Explaining how to prevent cervix and breast cancer, Dr Ramesh, department head of surgical oncology in GRH said cervix cancer is caused by human papillomavirus.

"One of the precautionary ways to prevent cervical cancer is to get a two-dose vaccine. Women from the age of 24 can opt for cervix cancer screening. Girls who have hit puberty can be vaccinated. Breast cancer can be caused by 5-10% genes, obesity and high estrogen hormone segregation. If breast cancer is detected at a very early stage, it can be treated and cured. Women above 40 years of age can have their breast cancer screening, but those who have a history of the disease in their family need to get tested in their 30s," he added.                      

