4 lakh people screened under 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme in Tiruchy city

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has so far screened about 4,05,965 residents under the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme of the state government. According to officials, for this scheme the corporation had recruited about 91 women health volunteers (WHV) to ensure delivery of drugs and preliminary doorstep screening.

Senior officials said they have so far diagnosed about 16,288 patients with diabetes, 24,295 people with hypertension and 12,723 patients with both diabetes and hypertension. "We are regularly delivering medicines at the doorsteps of all these people who have been diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, and have given basic training for the volunteers to conduct the preliminary screening.

Apart from WHV, palliative care staff nurses and physiotherapists are also visiting the residents. Cases that need more medical attention, would be referred to the nearest Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), where our doctors would decide on further course of treatment.

We have so far provided palliative care service to 12,077 residents and physiotherapy to 14,611 residents at their home," a senior health officer said. Senior doctors have asserted that the scheme has ensured medical assistance to every citizen. "Our doctors and health care workers regularly visit residents and provide medicines mostly for non communicable diseases.

This would ensure attending various health issues at the initial stage itself. Apart from this, this ensured the delivery of medical services to even every citizen at his door steps," said A Mohamed Hakkim, an emergency physician. The initiative has brought forth appreciation from several residents. "I used to take so much effort to take my bedridden mother to the hospital for a regular checkup.

The transportation cost and safety were a huge concern. Now that doctors are visiting homes to provide medical care, it is a great help for people like us. It also reduces medical expenses," said M Marimiuthu, a resident of Woraiyur.

