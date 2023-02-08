Tussle over wages, Thoothukudi fishermen go on indefinite strike

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Workers at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour called on an indefinite strike on Monday amid a tussle between vessel owners and them over a deduction of 10% of their wages towards 'vattam', a capital investment for a fishing vessel that has to be paid to the owners. The fishermen have urged the owners to deduct only 6% of their daily wages.



As many as 3,000 fishermen venture into the sea on 150 mechanised vessels from Thoothukudi harbour daily. 15 to 20 labourers work in each vessel for catching fish. Sources said the owners and the labourers share a ratio 61:39 for the day's catch.

"The owners also deduct 10% from the wages of the labourers who are working in their boats as repayment for the Vattam and the rate of interest. The two labour associations - Thoothukudi district mechanised vessel fishermen labourers association and Amalorpava fishermen labour associations-- have jointly signed a pact pressing the owners not to deduct more than 6% of their wages. However, the owners have not agreed to it," sources added.



Thoothukudi district mechanised vessel fishermen labourers association president Dharmapichai told TNIE that they would not venture into sea until the owners accept their demand. A senior fisheries official said they are holding talks with the mechanised vessel owners. The strike has crippled fish trade and the business to a tune of Rs 1 crore per day, he added.

