Nation’s biggest education conclave ThinkEdu starts in Chennai today

Mrittika Banerjee By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 12th edition of ThinkEdu, a two-day conclave on education, is poised to bring together some of India’s most notable figures for a feast of insightful content. With over 40 distinguished speakers, the event will have the who’s who of the country’s leading minds, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit and economist Subramanian Swamy.

Attendees will also hear from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan, and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot, among others. The star-studded event spanning 30 sessions and 18 hours of content will also feature corporate leaders such as Kris Gopalakrishnan, NS Parthasarathy and Ramya S Moorthy, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and Tamil cinema superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

The dynamic conclave, ThinkEdu 2023, taking place on February 9 and 10 at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, will delve into the theme of The New India: Rising for the World and promises to ignite fresh ideas and debates about the future of education in India.

Day 1 to be thought-provoking journey

With a mix of a live audience and online viewing options, the event will bring together an all-star lineup of influential figures from business, politics, and entertainment to explore what’s next for the country. Kicking off with an enlightening discussion on the importance of law and its association with social duty by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Day 1 is guaranteed to be a thought-provoking journey.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will share his thoughts on The Art of Filmmaking: Blending Old and New. From former lieutenant general Kiran Bedi’s insights on empowering citizens through public service to MLA Sachin Pilot’s musings on the “hopes” and “dreams” of the new India, the lineup is packed with intellectual stimulation.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s talk on National Education Policy: A Cultural Revolution will be held too. Omar Abdullah in his session explores the essence of Freedom and Dissent, and Supreme Court Advocate J Sai Deepak discusses the relationship between India and Bharat. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri joins senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai in a discussion of how local stories can have a global impact with their session, The Local is Global: Telling Indian Tales.

The second day of the conclave offers 16 more sessions, including a glimpse into the future with a talk on the outcome of the 2024 General Election, a conversation on the issue of climate change by Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and economist Subramanian Swamy’s vision of India’s potential as a Vishwaguru. ThinkEdu has a history of featuring world-class speakers and discussions.

Over the past 11 editions, it has welcomed Union Ministers, former Presidents and Vice-Presidents and prominent politicians to the stage. With 400+ speakers and 310 sessions, ThinkEdu has engaged with over 44 million people and hosted over 12,000 in-person attendees.

Feb 9, 10 at Grand Chola

