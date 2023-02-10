‘Cannot order subordinate courts to speedily dispose of cases in a routine manner’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that High Courts cannot direct subordinate courts for speedy disposal of cases in a routine manner and the lower courts have to regulate their own procedure in respect of disposal of matters.Refusing to grant the relief sought by petitioner N Suresh, who prayed for orders to speed up the disposal of his suit which has been pending for seven years in a subordinate court in Villupuram,

Justice SM Subramaniam said, “The High Court cannot intervene in every matter that remains pending before the lower courts. High Court is not expected to issue any such direction for speedy disposal of cases in a routine manner. Several such cases are pending before the district judiciary. All such cases are also to be disposed of consistently and in a uniform manner without causing any discrimination amongst the litigants.”

The judge further stated, “Several litigants are longing to get justice from various courts and therefore, merely issuing a direction in one case High Court cannot discriminate the litigants and it is for the concerned court to regulate its own proceedings in respect of the disposal of the cases on its board.”

