DTCP calls select outfits for public hearing, sparks row 

The Hosur master plan was developed last in 1984 and it has come up with another plan in 2022.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted a public hearing meeting regarding the master plan for Hosur New Town Development Area (HNTDA) on Thursday with the participation of very few people. The Hosur master plan was developed last in 1984 and it has come up with another plan in 2022.

As per sources K Shanmugam, member secretary and deputy director of HNTDA, sent letters regarding the meeting to only select associations like Hosur Builders Association and The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI). E Radha, director of Aradhana Social Services and Skill Development Trust, said, “We were unaware of the new master plan and public hearing. How can certain associations determine the welfare of many lakhs people?”

R Dorai, president of Hosur Federation of All Residential Welfare Association said, “DTCP has planned to conduct a meeting with realtors and industrialists, but Hosur consists of people from many walks of life. Over three lakh people live in HMC. Without informing people through media or other methods, it has been conducted for limited people.” He and Radha demanded the DTCP to convene another meeting after giving enough publicity for the event.

K Shanmugam told TNIE that he received the information on Monday and did not have the time to arrange publicity at a short time. “We will conduct another meeting with all stakeholders after informing them well in advance.”

Sources added that Vandana Garg, additional collector DRDA, who is also member secretary of Hosur Urban Development Authority also was not informed about the public hearing. But she denied it and said she got proper information. She too said another meeting should be convened.

