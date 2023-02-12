Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi fishing harbour labourers agreed to venture into sea from Monday

The committee will submit a report within a month, and the decisions regarding the deduction of wages for repaying 'vattam' will be taken accordingly.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Seized fishing boats impounded at Myliddy Fishing Harbour. ( Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The week-long strike by labourers at Thoothukudi fishing harbour closes on an end as they agreed to venture into the sea from Monday after Collector Dr K Senthil Raj assured to form a committee under the Joint Director of Fisheries to decide on the issues between the fishing vessel owners and labourers. The committee will submit a report within a month, and the decisions regarding the deduction of wages for repaying 'vattam' will be taken accordingly.

The fisher labourers had been on an indefinite strike since Monday, condemning the vessel owners' arbitrary decision to deduct 10% of the labourers' daily wages to repay their debt on account of procuring 'vattam' to operate the vessels.

Several rounds of talks between the owners and the labourers failed as both of them relentlessly remained adamant about their demands. The fisheries department officials' instruction on the notice board calling fishermen to venture into the sea, created a flutter among the labourers, who staged a stir in front of the fishing harbour late on Friday. A heavy police bandobast was deployed as labourers stopped the vehicles ferrying ice bars required for the vessels.

Meanwhile, during a consultative meeting held in the presence of Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, SP L Balaji Saravanan, DSP Sathiyaraj, Joint Director of Fisheries Xavier and the fishermen at the collectorate, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj promised to form a committee -- comprising of officials from police, revenue, fisheries and the sangam members headed by the Joint Director of Fisheries-- to review the demands of both labourers and the owners. The report will be submitted within a month. Based on the report, the decision regarding the deductions in the wages will be arrived at, the collector said. The fisher labourers also agreed to venture into the sea from Monday.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi fishing harbour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp