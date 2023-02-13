Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK lying about status of poll promises: Former TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The government has not implemented any important projects. It did not implement any schemes for the people of Erode.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with party functionaries on Erodec East bypoll on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said DMK is misleading people regarding the status of its poll promises. Speaking to media persons, Palaniswami said,

“It is a lie that 85% of DMK’s poll promises made during the assembly election have been fulfilled. The government has not implemented any important projects. It did not implement any schemes for the people of Erode. The AIADMK government had announced a Rs 484 crore drinking water project for Erode, but the present government has put it on the back burner. People are disappointed with the DMK as it has not implemented any projects.”

Further, he accused the DMK’s allies of maintaining silence on hike in property tax and power tariff. “The other parties in DMK alliance do not open their mouth about these issues, They do not give voice to people’s problems,” he said.

He added, “Since DMK leaders cannot seek votes without implementing any projects, they are bribing the voters. Democracy is murdered in Erode, but the Election Commission has not taken any action.” Earlier in the day, EPS held a meeting in which senior leader KA Sengottaiyan took part.

No time to approach SC for symbol, says TTV

Erode: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said his party “will contest” Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on the pressure cooker symbol. Addressing media persons, Dhinakaran said, “AMMK had started campaigning but we didn’t get the cooker symbol which we hoped would be allotted to us. So we withdrew from the elections. Had there been enough time, we would have approached SC on this. We will contest parliamentary election on the cooker symbol.”

