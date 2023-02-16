Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman held as poison-laced drink kills husband, friend in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 25-year-old woman who had allegedly mixed poison in alcohol to bump off her husband was arrested after the man and his friend died after drinking from the bottle on Sunday. Police said, the woman is allegedly in a relationship with a colleague and hence wanted to get rid of her husband.

The deceased K Sugumar (27) from Natarajapuram in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district worked in a butcher shop. His wife Kavitha works in a private company. The couple has a son and a daughter aged one and three respectively. Sugumar’s friend Harilal (43) from Bihar works in a shop next to his butcher shop, said the police.

“Kavitha is allegedly having an affair with a colleague, due to which Sugumar and Kavitha fought frequently,” said a police officer. On Saturday night, Sugumar kept two alcohol bottles at home. Kavitha allegedly mixed poison in the bottles. Sugumar took the bottles with him to work the next day.

During the lunch break, Sugumar and Harilal shared drinks. Later, they complained of stomachache and were admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital on Sunday night. A few hours later, both died. During postmortem, the doctors found traces of poison in the blood and informed Padalam police.

The needle of suspicion fell on Kavitha and she confessed to the crime during an inquiry. Police said Kavitha had borrowed insecticide and a syringe from a neighbour on Saturday. Her colleague had no hand in the incident, said the police. An inquiry is on.

