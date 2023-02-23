Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen want wharf of Karaikal fishing harbour lengthened to berth more boats

The district consists of about 300 mechanised boats. However, the Karaikal fishing harbour, established around 15 years ago, has the capacity to berth only around 70 too 100 boats.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Trawlers berthed in congestion at the Karaikal fishing harbour | express

Trawlers berthed in congestion at the Karaikal fishing harbour | express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  The district consists of about 300 mechanised boats. However, the Karaikal fishing harbour, established around 15 years ago, has the capacity to berth only around 70 to 100 boats. In hopes of minimizing congestion, fisherfolk from the district demanded upgrades, including lengthening out the wharf, to the fishing harbour at the earliest.

K Raja, a fisher representative from Kilinjalmedu fisherfolk panchayat, said, "The wharf has the potential to berth only around 70 to 100 boats. Hence, we are left with no other choice but to harbour the left-out boats in rows behind the berthed ones. Immediate upgrades to the harbour be carried out in order to reduce the congestion woes."

Meanwhile, several fishermen clamoured for dredging the Arasalar river estuary. They say they face problems while venturing into the sea. K Sivakumar, a fisher representative from Karaikalmedu fisherfolk panchayat, said, "Silt accumulation has worsened over the past few months.

The estuary needs to be dredged at the earliest and the design of the breakwater structures near the estuary also needs to be improved." Sources said the navigation channel of the estuary was dredged at the cost of about Rs 50 lakh in 2019.

Stressing their demands, representatives of the fisherfolk had met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and PWD Minister A Namasivaayam. Meanwhile, officials of the fisheries and the district administration did not comment on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaikal fishing harbour fishermen
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp