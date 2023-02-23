Fishermen want wharf of Karaikal fishing harbour lengthened to berth more boats

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The district consists of about 300 mechanised boats. However, the Karaikal fishing harbour, established around 15 years ago, has the capacity to berth only around 70 to 100 boats. In hopes of minimizing congestion, fisherfolk from the district demanded upgrades, including lengthening out the wharf, to the fishing harbour at the earliest.

K Raja, a fisher representative from Kilinjalmedu fisherfolk panchayat, said, "The wharf has the potential to berth only around 70 to 100 boats. Hence, we are left with no other choice but to harbour the left-out boats in rows behind the berthed ones. Immediate upgrades to the harbour be carried out in order to reduce the congestion woes."

Meanwhile, several fishermen clamoured for dredging the Arasalar river estuary. They say they face problems while venturing into the sea. K Sivakumar, a fisher representative from Karaikalmedu fisherfolk panchayat, said, "Silt accumulation has worsened over the past few months.

The estuary needs to be dredged at the earliest and the design of the breakwater structures near the estuary also needs to be improved." Sources said the navigation channel of the estuary was dredged at the cost of about Rs 50 lakh in 2019.

Stressing their demands, representatives of the fisherfolk had met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and PWD Minister A Namasivaayam. Meanwhile, officials of the fisheries and the district administration did not comment on the issue.

