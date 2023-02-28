Ship with Hong Kong flag rams Kumari vessel, efforts on to rescue nine fishers

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Nine crew members of a Kanniyakumari fishing vessel were thrown off into sea on Monday after a ship with a Hong Kong flag allegedly rammed the vessel. An official from the fisheries department said they had passed on the information to the Indian Coast Guard and other authorities. "Rescue efforts are on to save the fishermen," he added.



Kanniyakumari district-based Meenavar Orunginaippu Sangam secretary Johnson said the fishing vessel named Ruby from Thoothoor ventured into the sea from Thengapattinam fishing harbour on February 11 with nine crew members.

"On Monday, while the men were involved in hook and line fishing around 300 nautical miles off Kerala's Kannur coast, a ship with a Hong Kong flag rammed the vessel. All nine fishermen fell into the sea owing to the impact. The fishing vessel also began to sink. Boats in the vicinity were alerted and they all reached the spot for rescue efforts," he added.

