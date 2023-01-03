Home States Tamil Nadu

Air Arabia flight grounded after bird-hit in Coimbatore

An Air Arabia plane was grounded for repairs after it suffered a bird-hit while taking off from Coimbatore on Monday morning.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 10:47 AM

Image of an Air Arabia flight used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

According to sources, the flight (G9414/ABY414) to Sharjah with 164 passengers was taking off at 7 am when two eagles flew into the left engine. The take-off was aborted and the plane was brought back to the bay. The passengers and six crew disembarked and were given accommodation in hotels.

The DGCA has been informed about the incident. Airport sources said engineers have been attending to repair of the engine and it would be completed on Monday night. The flight would take off on Tuesday morning.

