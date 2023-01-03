Airlines warned as two Singapore flyers reach Tiruchy with invalid RT-PCR reports

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy International Airport on Monday issued stern warning to airlines operating in the Singapore route to ensure passengers flying to Tiruchy carry a valid RT-PCR negative certificate. This statement was made after the airport found that two passengers from Singapore arrived with invalid RT-PCR certificates.

The Centre, in a recent directive that came into effect on January 1, directed states to ensure that passengers flying from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand carry valid RT-PCR negative certificates.

Airport officials on Sunday found one of the passengers was carrying an old RT-PCR negative certificate and another was carrying an invalid certificate with errors. “We took this matter to the airport officials and collected the swab samples of the passengers carrying invalid certificates. After that, we have also alerted health officials in their respective districts. Then, we allowed them to go. If their results turn positive, we will alert the health officials concerned,” a senior health official said.

Senior airport officials said they have taken serious note of the matter and warned airlines operating along the Tiruchy-Singapore route (IndiGo, Scoot and Air India Express) to ensure passengers carry a valid RT-PCR certificate.

