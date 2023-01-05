Erode Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa dies of heart attack at 46

By Express News Service

ERODE: E Thirumahan Everaa (46), son of former union minister EVKS Elangovan and MLA of Erode East constituency, died of heart attack on Wednesday. Sources said the TNCC general secretary and great-grandson of Periyar collapsed at his home on Kutchery Road in Erode and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Thirumahan Everaa has a rich political lineage. His grandfather EVK Sampath was the political heir of EVR Periyar. Sampath was the son of Periyar’s elder brother EV Krishnaswamy. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, Governor RN Ravi, and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami expressed their condolences over the untimely demise. An affable leader, Thirumahan Everaa had held several posts in the Congress before becoming an MLA in 2021.

Everaa was calm and responsible, says Stalin

HE was general secretary of the TNCC youth wing from 2006 to 2010, and headed the party’s social media cell from 2014 to 2017. He was appointed as general secretary in 2021 and fielded by the Congress as its candidate for Erode East constituency in the last assembly poll.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers Udayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, S Muthuswamy, V Senthil Balaji, Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, M Mathiventhan, R Gandhi and MP Kanimozhi came to Erode on Wednesday night and paid tributes to Thirumagan Everaa .“He was loved by everyone because of his calmness, responsibility and respect for elders,” Stalin had said in his condolence message earlier.

TNCC chief KS Alagiri described Thirumahan’s death as “an irreparable loss to the Congress party.” AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, BJP state president K Annamalai, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and party leader Dr Anbumani condoled the death.

