TN approves projects worth Rs 15,610 crore, eyes 8,776 new jobs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday approved Rs 15,610.43-crore investment under eight new proposals across sectors. About 8,776 new jobs are expected to be created through these new projects.

Sources said the cabinet also gave approval for a new electric vehicles policy. As per the new policy, 100% road tax exemption offered to e-vehicles registered in Tamil Nadu till December 31, 2022, under existing policy will be extended for four more years till December 31, 2026. A notification on this will soon be issued by the home department, sources said.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat, industries minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “The cabinet has approved a few new policies and they would be announced in the coming days. The new investments will be in sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing, cell manufacturing, automobiles, textiles, wireless technology, and oxygen production. Company-wise investment details cannot be revealed since they are ‘commercially sensitive’ information. They will be fully disclosed during the signing of MoUs.”

The new investments would be spread across Tamil Nadu, including Krishnagiri, Pochampalli, Theni, Pudukottai and Chennai districts, and near the proposed second airport site in Parandur. On steps to ensure employment opportunity for Tamils in new projects, the minister said, “Mostly people from Tamil Nadu have been employed in 87% of the projects started in the state since 2010 across job categories. We have already completed a study on this.”

Asked about the government’s efforts to ensure uniform industrial growth across the state including southern districts, the minister said, “Several investment projects have come to southern districts already and many more investments are in the pipeline. In particular, several green hydrogen projects are expected to come up there.

Industries relating to Kulasekarapattinam space programme will be set up in areas around that place. Tata Power is already there in Gangaikondan. Non-leather shoe manufacturing companies are also expected to come up in southern districts. The government has also proposed to set up a textile park in E Kumaralingapuram near Virudhunagar. The centre may also set up one of its seven mega textile parks in the area.”

New projects to come up near Parandur

Questioned about investments near the proposed airport site in Parandur, industries minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “Already, several industrial units were functioning near the site and some of the projects approved today will also come up near Parandur.”

CHENNAI: A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday approved Rs 15,610.43-crore investment under eight new proposals across sectors. About 8,776 new jobs are expected to be created through these new projects. Sources said the cabinet also gave approval for a new electric vehicles policy. As per the new policy, 100% road tax exemption offered to e-vehicles registered in Tamil Nadu till December 31, 2022, under existing policy will be extended for four more years till December 31, 2026. A notification on this will soon be issued by the home department, sources said. Talking to reporters at the secretariat, industries minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “The cabinet has approved a few new policies and they would be announced in the coming days. The new investments will be in sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing, cell manufacturing, automobiles, textiles, wireless technology, and oxygen production. Company-wise investment details cannot be revealed since they are ‘commercially sensitive’ information. They will be fully disclosed during the signing of MoUs.” The new investments would be spread across Tamil Nadu, including Krishnagiri, Pochampalli, Theni, Pudukottai and Chennai districts, and near the proposed second airport site in Parandur. On steps to ensure employment opportunity for Tamils in new projects, the minister said, “Mostly people from Tamil Nadu have been employed in 87% of the projects started in the state since 2010 across job categories. We have already completed a study on this.” Asked about the government’s efforts to ensure uniform industrial growth across the state including southern districts, the minister said, “Several investment projects have come to southern districts already and many more investments are in the pipeline. In particular, several green hydrogen projects are expected to come up there. Industries relating to Kulasekarapattinam space programme will be set up in areas around that place. Tata Power is already there in Gangaikondan. Non-leather shoe manufacturing companies are also expected to come up in southern districts. The government has also proposed to set up a textile park in E Kumaralingapuram near Virudhunagar. The centre may also set up one of its seven mega textile parks in the area.” New projects to come up near Parandur Questioned about investments near the proposed airport site in Parandur, industries minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “Already, several industrial units were functioning near the site and some of the projects approved today will also come up near Parandur.”