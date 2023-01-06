Home States Tamil Nadu

Guv RN Ravi’s ‘Tamilagam’ remark fuels another row

Ex-union minister TR Baalu says Ravi’s take on Dravidian rule reflects BJP’s electoral politics, is a mockery of Constitution  

Published: 06th January 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi 

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Governor RN Ravi’s “Tamilagam” remarks, former union minister TR Baalu came down heavily on him, saying, “He (Ravi) is using Raj Bhavan to make those remarks that have  to be made from Kamalalayam (BJP headquarters).”

Ravi had said “Tamilagam” would be a more appropriate word to address the state of Tamil Nadu. In a press statement, the former union minister said, “The Governor has been frequently dwelling upon topics like Sanatana, Aryan and Dravidian concepts, besides talking about Tirukkural and colonialism which are dangerous and absurd.”

Taking a dig at Ravi, Baalu said trying to control the “political reins” from a constitutionally authorised yet “appointed position” amounts to making a mockery of the Constitution. “Ravi’s take on the Dravidian rule reflects the BJP’s electoral politics,” he alleged.

Substantiating his claims with statistics, the former union minister said Tamil Nadu is better positioned in many economic indicators, including its share in GDP and inflation, and questioned whether Ravi was not aware of the growth trajectory of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He further alleged the governor is making such comments with an aim to creating “division and confusion” (in the state). Meanwhile, thousands of tweets popped up on Twitter in support of the name Tamil Nadu. Many have quoted former CM CN Annadurai’s remarks when changing the name from the State of Madras to Tamil Nadu in 1968. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Tamilagam
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp