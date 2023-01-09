Home States Tamil Nadu

TR Baalu not part of quadrilateral road project: K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai has criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his remarks that TR Baalu was instrumental in the Golden quadrilateral road project.

CHENNAI:  BJP state president K Annamalai has criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his remarks that TR Baalu was instrumental in the Golden quadrilateral road project. He said Baalu was not a minister when the project started nor when it was completed. 

The saffron party leader’s statement follows Stalin’s remark at a function to launch the biography of the former union minister TR Baalu saying, Baalu was instrumental in implementing the Golden Quadiletral Road project in the country during his tenure as the union minister. In a press statement, Annamalai said the project was started in January 1999 and the project was completed in 2011 (from Chennai to Mumbai) and 2013 (from Chennai to Kolkatta).

“It was a dream project of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. TR Baalu was serving as union minister for the highways department during the period between 2004 to 2009,” he said. “The only thing Baalu did in the Golden Quadrilateral Road Project is he received commission from the contractors of the project,” Annamalai charged.

