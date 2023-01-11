Home States Tamil Nadu

Appoint single judge to probe excrement in water tank case: NGO

11th January 2023

MADURAI: People’s Watch (an NGO) executive director Henri Tiphagne condemned the delay in arresting the persons involved in mixing human excreta in the water tank that belongs to SC people at Vengaivasal village in Pudukkottai district.  

In a press statement, Tiphagne said SCs in Vengaivasal village have been suffering from various diseases since December 25, after consuming the water mixed with human excreta from the 10,000-litre overhead tank. On December 27, Collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey visited the villagers and were informed of the discrimination faced by the villagers, he said.

Tiphagne further stated that Block Development Officer Anandan and Kandarvakottai MLA Chinnadurai conducted an inquiry about the discrimination and RDO Kulandhaisamy assured to take appropriate action against the accused.

“However, the inaction by authorities, including State SC/ST Commission, State Women Commission, and State Human Rights Commission, has continued for the past 15 days. I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate a probe into the issue led by a single judge and two advocates,” he added.

