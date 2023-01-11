Home States Tamil Nadu

Finish vehicle theft probe or issue non-traceable certificate in 6 months: Coimbatore CoP

Police usually register Community service register when a vehicle is reported missing. If owners have evidence to prove it was theft, they register a FIR.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police has directed station house officers (SHOs) to issue Non-Traceable Certificates (NTC) to vehicle owners at the earliest if stolen vehicles are not recovered within six months. This will help vehicle owners to get insurance claims quickly and protect them if stolen vehicles are used to commit  crimes.

Police usually register Community service register when a vehicle is reported missing. If owners have evidence to prove it was theft, they register a FIR. With complaints piling up in the last six months, police commissioner V Balakrishnan stepped in following which FIRs were registered.

If a vehicle is not traced, police will submit non-traceable report before the court and it will be considered as proof to claim insurance. Police take six months to 12 months to submit non-traceable report. Now, the commissioner has instructed the force to complete the process within six months.

“If someone loses a vehicle, insurance claim will help people. Hence we decided to avoid making them wait several months. All station house officers have been directed to register FIR, investigate pending two-wheeler theft complaints and issue the non-traceable certificates within six months. Insurance companies will begin the claim settlement process only after receiving the certificate” said a police officer.

The officer added that registering FIR prevents vehicle owners to face further consequences. “If someone steals a bike and uses it for criminal activities, it will make trouble to the vehicle owner. They can avoid it by filing police complaints at the earliest.

