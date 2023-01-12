Home States Tamil Nadu

Initiate probe into death of 17-year-old at juvenile home: Evidence 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: People's Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne has urged Chengalpattu District Collector AR Rahul Nadh to inspect the juvenile home and inquire into the death of a 17-year-old boy. Railway police spotted the boy at Tambaram junction on December 29 and alerted his mother Priya, following which the boy was sent to a juvenile home in Chengalpattu.

Later, the juvenile home officials informed Priya that the boy had died. "While the mother saw the body of his son, she noticed that there were severe injuries on his body. She informed the magistrate and doctors about her observations. People's Watch came to know that the boy and four other inmates were attacked by the authorities of the home. The case has been transferred to the CB-CID," he said, urging the officials to conduct a fair inquiry.
 
He urged the state government to suspend the superintendent, head warden, assistant warden, and other night-duty policemen who allegedly detained Priya. "Cooks Saraswathi and Shanthi should also be suspended. Chengalpattu DCPO (i/c) Sivakumar and social protection director Valarmathi threatened the children of the home and the mother of Gokul Sri Priya. They must be suspended. A personal inquiry should be held with the children of the homes before their injuries are cured. Stalin should form an independent special committee to inspect juvenile homes across the state," he added.

