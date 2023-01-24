Home States Tamil Nadu

TMB reports Rs 279 crore net profit in Q3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported an increase of 38% in its net profit on a yearly basis (YoY) with profit at Rs 279.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3), said S Krishnan, managing director and CEO of TMB. He told media on Monday, that TMB earned Rs 534 crore as its net interest income, a jump of 18% on a year-over-year basis.

TMB’s gross and net non-performing assets (NPA) went down by 40% and 42% respectively. Slippage ratio came down to 0.19% on a quarterly basis from 0.23%. 

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) went up to 89.83% from 83.71%. Lending to agriculture, MSME, education, and housing constitute 79.67% of its adjusted net banking credit. TMB’s priority sector lending increased by 10.33%, to Rs 25,636 crore.

