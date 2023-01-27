Home States Tamil Nadu

In three years, TN will be India’s largest GDP contributor: I-T chief Ravichandran

He said in terms of growth in tax collections, TN is the third largest in the country after Delhi and Bengaluru.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, the second biggest economic power in the country next to Maharashtra, will become the largest GDP contributor in three years, according to R Ravichandran, principal chief commissioner of income tax, TN and Puducherry. He said advance tax growth in TN and Puducherry is 25% more than the national average of 18%. Its TDS growth is 36%, higher than the national average of 25%. He was speaking at the Income Tax Office Campus after unfurling the national flag.

He said in terms of growth in tax collections, TN is the third largest in the country after Delhi and Bengaluru. “We are the fourth largest contributor after Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru,” he said. The income-tax region of TN and Puducherry has collected Rs 85,000 crore in taxes till December-end, which is 75% of the fiscal target of Rs 1.08 lakh crore set for 2022-23. He also said refund worth Rs 13,000 crore have been issued to the taxpayers this year as against Rs 9,000 crore last year.

Ravichandran also said that this year the Centre is going to fill about 10 lakh jobs with the I-T department accounting for 25,000 jobs. “In TN and Puducherry region, 1,200 jobs are to be filled this year. We have completed three Rozgar Mela and have recruited 210 people, who were given the appointment orders.

Before the end of March, around 510 multi-tasking staff will be recruited. With that 80% of the jobs will be filled,” he said. Ravichandran also inaugurated the renovated ‘Agathiar Mooligai Thottam’ (herbal garden) containing various species such as Thippili, Sitharathai, Thulasi,Vasambu, Karpooravalli, etc, near Wanaparthy Block.

