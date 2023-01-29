TNAU releases rank list for diploma courses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), on Sunday, released the rank list for admissions into diploma programs for the current academic year.

In a press release, it stated that a total of 2036 applications were received for the three diploma programs of agriculture, horticulture, and agriculture engineering, which are offered through seven constituent colleges and 10 affiliated private colleges.

www.tnau.ucanapply.com From this, 2025 eligible applications were considered for the ranking. The rank list was published on Saturday on the website:

The eligible candidates can attend the online counselling from January 28 to 30, without paying a fee and students can change their college and course options till 5 pm on January 30.

The certificate verification will be conducted on February 1 and the eligible candidates will have to pay the counselling fee to get the final allotment letter. For further information, candidates can contact the helpline number 0422-6611345, said in the release.

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), on Sunday, released the rank list for admissions into diploma programs for the current academic year. In a press release, it stated that a total of 2036 applications were received for the three diploma programs of agriculture, horticulture, and agriculture engineering, which are offered through seven constituent colleges and 10 affiliated private colleges. From this, 2025 eligible applications were considered for the ranking. The rank list was published on Saturday on the website: www.tnau.ucanapply.com The eligible candidates can attend the online counselling from January 28 to 30, without paying a fee and students can change their college and course options till 5 pm on January 30. The certificate verification will be conducted on February 1 and the eligible candidates will have to pay the counselling fee to get the final allotment letter. For further information, candidates can contact the helpline number 0422-6611345, said in the release.