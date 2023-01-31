Home States Tamil Nadu

New voter identity cards to have more security features, says TN CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said 16 lakh new voter ID cards have been printed with new security features.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:04 AM

TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said 16 lakh new voter ID cards have been 
printed with new security features. He said in the first phase, voters in Erode (East) Assembly, the constituency which goes to poll on February 27, will be given new ID cards.

The ‘hologram’ which was earlier pasted outside the voter’s card will now be pasted inside the card. 
On the front of the ID, there will be a photo of the voter and a picture of his ‘negative image’. Sahoo said the voter ID cards have been printed with security features so that fake cards cannot be created.

The security features 

  • Hologram: 16mm x 12mm.  To be hot stamped made up to 19-23 micron polyesters film of silver shade
  • Micro text: Text as the border of the photo in size 19 to 25 microns
  • Ghost image printing:  Voter photograph (Front side)
  • 3-colour Guilloche design on the base of the card
