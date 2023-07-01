Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP trying to divide people into Hindus and non-Hindus: Thol Thirumavalavan

Commenting on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the VCK chief said the people in the state are living like refugees on their own land due to the violence.  

Published: 01st July 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday stated that BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are trying to divide people into Hindus and non-Hindus by creating communal tensions.

Commenting on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the VCK chief said the people in the state are living like refugees on their own land due to the violence. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who hailed the violence in Manipur as a national issue, visited the state to meet its people directly via road. But the Sangh Parivar tried to hinder his visit by triggering hatred politics.

Opposition parties have joined hands to take action against the issue and restore peace in the state. The Indian Constitution has separate Acts for Hindus, Christians, and Muslims. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir have separate laws. PM Modi and Minister Shah are trying to divide people as Hindus and non-Hindus. The management of Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram must follow the Indian Constitution," he added.

He further condemned PM Modi for criticising the DMK during the booth agents' meeting in Madhya Pradesh. If all the opposition parties join together, the BJP will lose in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is why the BJP has been trying to prevent the union by diverting issues in different directions.

While addressing the media at the Madurai airport, Thirumavalavan, on the occasion of the Melavalavu massacre memorial day, recalled the incident from June 30, 1997, in which six Scheduled Caste Community's elected representatives, including a panchayat president, were murdered by caste Hindus at Melavalavu in Melur. Following this, one person who took part in the protest against the massacre was also murdered, he added.

