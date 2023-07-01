Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyathalai fishers boycott fishing condemning misappropriation of kerosene

The fishermen have accused a clerk attached to the Periyathalai fisheries welfare society of selling kerosene in the black market and misusing the unused subsidy cards of fishermen.

Published: 01st July 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Demanding an investigation into the alleged misappropriation in subsidised kerosene distribution to country boats, the Periyathalai fishermen have boycotted fishing for the fifth day since Monday. The fishermen representatives of the Periyathalai East, middle and West settlements approached the district administration on Friday demanding action against the officials of the Periyathalai fisheries welfare society responsible for the misappropriation of kerosene. Periyathalai is a hamlet that consists of around 2,000 families and has some 400 fibre boats.

The fishermen have accused a clerk attached to the Periyathalai fisheries welfare society of selling kerosene in the black market and misusing the unused subsidy cards of fishermen. Despite complaining about the misappropriation, the fisheries department has not looked into the allegations, and has also refused to transfer the clerk, they said.

The fishermen's representative told the officials that they would not venture into the sea for fishing until the guilty are punished. It may be noted that the government provides subsidised kerosene to the tune of 3,400 litres per fisherman owning a country boat every year.  

