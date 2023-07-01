Tribal children's talent in spotlight at ‘Nomad Art Show’

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Providing a platform for children of nomadic tribal communities to display their creativity, Vanavil Trust in collaboration with India Foundation for the Arts on Friday inaugurated the ‘Nomad Art Show’ at Vanavil School in Keelakudiyiruppu of the district.

The exhibition showcasing a collection of around 35 artworks by both professional artists as well as tribal children honed by the alternative residential school is open for public viewing between 10 am and 5 pm for a total of three days.

"Vanavil trust has been working with children from nomadic communities, including Boom Boom Mattukarars and Narikuravars, for the past 18 years through an arts and performance-based pedagogy," said Natarajan Gangadharan, who is art teacher at Vanavil school.

Mentioning the children as first-generation learners, Natarajan said, “As they are from the nomadic tribal communities there is a natural inclination in them towards the arts. In Vanavil we facilitate it and hone their skills.” Seven such students of the school have contributed to the exhibition’s artworks, which include paintings and photographs.

“We also screened a documentary on a day in the life of a nomad, shot by a student of Vanavil. We have also planned to conduct the same show in Chennai in a month’s time,” he added. Additional Collector Ranjeet Singh was the chief guest.

NAGAPATTINAM: Providing a platform for children of nomadic tribal communities to display their creativity, Vanavil Trust in collaboration with India Foundation for the Arts on Friday inaugurated the ‘Nomad Art Show’ at Vanavil School in Keelakudiyiruppu of the district. The exhibition showcasing a collection of around 35 artworks by both professional artists as well as tribal children honed by the alternative residential school is open for public viewing between 10 am and 5 pm for a total of three days. "Vanavil trust has been working with children from nomadic communities, including Boom Boom Mattukarars and Narikuravars, for the past 18 years through an arts and performance-based pedagogy," said Natarajan Gangadharan, who is art teacher at Vanavil school.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mentioning the children as first-generation learners, Natarajan said, “As they are from the nomadic tribal communities there is a natural inclination in them towards the arts. In Vanavil we facilitate it and hone their skills.” Seven such students of the school have contributed to the exhibition’s artworks, which include paintings and photographs. “We also screened a documentary on a day in the life of a nomad, shot by a student of Vanavil. We have also planned to conduct the same show in Chennai in a month’s time,” he added. Additional Collector Ranjeet Singh was the chief guest.