Tussle over road works in Alagar hills comes to an end after talks

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The tussle between the Forest and HR&CE department officials over the construction of a new road to the Solai Malai Murugan temple in the Alagar Hills area continued into the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The HR&CE officials attempted to restart the road works when the forest department officials waylaid the work again. The issue came to an end after the HR&CE department agreed to apply for proper approval following talks.



According to sources, as the existing road, leading from the Kallalagar temple to Solai Malai Murugan Temple and Rakayee Amman Temple is more than two decades old, the work to remove the tar from the old dilapidated road commenced on Friday after the officials concerned filed an application for approval. However, when the contract workers began the work, a team of forest officials prevented the work and said the works were being carried out without receiving permission, and an argument ensued between the forest and HR&CE officials, sources said, adding that that the works were halted for the day.



Similarly, on Saturday, when the workers and the HR&CE officials once again attempted to start the work, the forest officials arrived at the location and stopped them. A talk was said to be made with officials from both departments.



Speaking about the issue, a senior forest department official said, the HR&CE department should have applied with the department as per the FCA Act for carrying out the works in the reserve forest area. "Without approval, it is against the law to allow work inside a reserve forest area. If the department had made an application as per the rules, they could start the works without any hurdle after receiving an approval that can be fast-tracked," the official said.



Deputy Commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple Ramasamy said as per the court order, the department only has a 50-ft road for accessing the Solaimalai Murugan temple and the Rakayee Amman temple. Despite carrying out works as per procedure, the forest department is preventing the works, he said, adding that the issue has been taken up for decision.



Sources said that after talks with the higher officials, and assurance from the forest department to process their application within a week, the HR&CE department officials agreed to apply for approval.

MADURAI: The tussle between the Forest and HR&CE department officials over the construction of a new road to the Solai Malai Murugan temple in the Alagar Hills area continued into the second consecutive day on Saturday. The HR&CE officials attempted to restart the road works when the forest department officials waylaid the work again. The issue came to an end after the HR&CE department agreed to apply for proper approval following talks. According to sources, as the existing road, leading from the Kallalagar temple to Solai Malai Murugan Temple and Rakayee Amman Temple is more than two decades old, the work to remove the tar from the old dilapidated road commenced on Friday after the officials concerned filed an application for approval. However, when the contract workers began the work, a team of forest officials prevented the work and said the works were being carried out without receiving permission, and an argument ensued between the forest and HR&CE officials, sources said, adding that that the works were halted for the day. Similarly, on Saturday, when the workers and the HR&CE officials once again attempted to start the work, the forest officials arrived at the location and stopped them. A talk was said to be made with officials from both departments. Speaking about the issue, a senior forest department official said, the HR&CE department should have applied with the department as per the FCA Act for carrying out the works in the reserve forest area. "Without approval, it is against the law to allow work inside a reserve forest area. If the department had made an application as per the rules, they could start the works without any hurdle after receiving an approval that can be fast-tracked," the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple Ramasamy said as per the court order, the department only has a 50-ft road for accessing the Solaimalai Murugan temple and the Rakayee Amman temple. Despite carrying out works as per procedure, the forest department is preventing the works, he said, adding that the issue has been taken up for decision. Sources said that after talks with the higher officials, and assurance from the forest department to process their application within a week, the HR&CE department officials agreed to apply for approval.