Fisherman missing for past 4 days, Nambiyar Nagar villagers stay away from sea; seek govt's help

"We stopped fishing to urge the government to retrieve him. We demand the government start measures to provide relief for his family.

NAGAPATTINAM:  Fishing activity at Nambiyar Nagar fishing village stood at a standstill over the last four days since a fisherman from the village went missing while at work. Fisherfolk from the village have also demanded relief for his family.

K Anjappan, (55) fell from his trawler and went missing on June 29. Since there has been no trace of him over the past four days, the representatives have requested to initiate action for relief and insurance provided for deceased fishers.

"We stopped fishing to urge the government to retrieve him. We demand the government start measures to provide relief for his family. We request to initiate sooner considering that his family is underprivileged," said V Balamurugan, a fisher-representative from Nambiyar Nagar fisherfolk panchayat. Officials from the Coastal Security Group said,

"A joint search operation was initiated immediately after they received the report of the incident. However, the search has been fruitless so far." Since June 29, hundreds of fishing boats including trawlers, deep-sea fishing vessels, and FRP boats stayed at the shore, affecting overall fishing and trade.

Officials from the fisheries department in Nagapattinam met the family on Monday and assured them of action, after which the fishers announced that they would resume fishing on Tuesday. The officials added the search operation by the Navy and Coast Guard has not been abandoned and will go on for at least seven days from the date of the incident.

"As per norms, it takes a year from the report of missing to recommend for relief and another year more to recommend for insurance. Till the missing fisher is found, we can provide a daily livelihood assistance of '250 per day for the family," an official said.

