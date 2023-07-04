Home States Tamil Nadu

Noon meal employees of Tamil Nadu stage stir against privatisation of breakfast scheme work

Around 200 people participated in the protest near the union office of the nutrition meal employees in Madurai.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutrition Meal Employees Association staged a demonstration in Madurai on Monday, demanding the state government stop privatising the breakfast programme.

Around 200 people participated in the protest near the union office of the nutrition meal employees in Madurai. The district treasurer of the association, Tamilselvi listed out their various demands. She said the government shouldn't assign the breakfast programme works to private contractors, and instead give the responsibility to the association members. She also stated that during the 2021 election campaign, the DMK government had assured them that their half-day salary would be increased to full-day salary, but it has not been implemented yet.

Tamilselvi pointed out that out of the two-and-a-half lakh vacancies, more than one lakh posts have been lying vacant for the past decade. She also explained how this has led to an increase in their workload. At present, there would be no more than one cook to prepare food for around 450 students, she added.

The members of the association further demanded that their jobs be made permanent and that their pensions be increased from `2,000 to `5,000. They also accused the state government of not releasing the subsidy amount for LPG properly, due to which they are forced to buy gas cylinders at their own expense.

Officials said in Madurai, the breakfast scheme was implemented in 73 primary schools, which come under the corporation administration, while the same will be implemented in all the other schools in the district soon.

