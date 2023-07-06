Kovai corporation floats tender to give Tidel Park Road a makeover

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated tender for works to give a makeover to Tidel Park Road at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore, following suggestions from Industries Minister TRB Rajaa during his recent visit to the facility. The Tidel Park Road is 783.60 m in length and 21.65 m in width.

According to sources, Rajaa on June 14 suggested to civic body officials to give the area and the Tidel Park Road a makeover, considering the 10, 000 people working in the 70 companies functioning there. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said a host of amenities, including setting up storm water drains, pavement, benches, gardens, street lights, centre medians, would be part of the works.

“We have floated a tender for the makeover work that will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore under the Namaku Namae scheme, including Rs 40 lakh donations from companies functioning in the Tidel Park. The road is about to get a facelift which will attract and help thousands of employees working in Tidel Park,” he added.

