 Heavy rain uproots trees in Nilgiris; landslip in Valparai

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Minor landslips were reported in two places, and some trees were uprooted in six locations as rain lashed Valparai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy reviewed the situation on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said 10 relief camps have been kept ready to move people affected by rain. First responders, including 106 fire and rescue services personnel and police are on standby, he said.

Because of the rain, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Valparai.

According to the met department, the district recorded 626.30 mm of rain, with an average of 27.23 mm, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The maximum rainfall recorded in Chinnakalar (106 mm), followed by Cincona (61 mm), Valparai PAP (60mm), Valparai Taluk (59 mm), Sholayar (66 mm) and Siruvani Foothill (58mm).

In Nilgiris, trees were uprooted in seven places due to rain and two houses were damaged partially on Wednesday. The district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday.

Collector SP Amrith appealed to people to call 1077 and 0423 - 2450034, 2450035 for rain-related rescue operations. Meanwhile, Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the state in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday.

CUDDALORE: Minor landslips were reported in two places, and some trees were uprooted in six locations as rain lashed Valparai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy reviewed the situation on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, he said 10 relief camps have been kept ready to move people affected by rain. First responders, including 106 fire and rescue services personnel and police are on standby, he said. Because of the rain, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Valparai. According to the met department, the district recorded 626.30 mm of rain, with an average of 27.23 mm, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The maximum rainfall recorded in Chinnakalar (106 mm), followed by Cincona (61 mm), Valparai PAP (60mm), Valparai Taluk (59 mm), Sholayar (66 mm) and Siruvani Foothill (58mm).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Nilgiris, trees were uprooted in seven places due to rain and two houses were damaged partially on Wednesday. The district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday. Collector SP Amrith appealed to people to call 1077 and 0423 - 2450034, 2450035 for rain-related rescue operations. Meanwhile, Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the state in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday.