Home States Tamil Nadu

 Heavy rain uproots trees in Nilgiris; landslip in Valparai

Because of the rain, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared holiday for schools and colleges in Valparai.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthusamy

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy reviewed the situation on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Minor landslips were reported in two places, and some trees were uprooted in six locations as rain lashed Valparai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy reviewed the situation on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said 10 relief camps have been kept ready to move people affected by rain. First responders, including 106 fire and rescue services personnel and police are on standby, he said.

Because of the rain, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Valparai.
According to the met department, the district recorded 626.30 mm of rain, with an average of 27.23 mm, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The maximum rainfall recorded in Chinnakalar (106 mm), followed by Cincona (61 mm), Valparai PAP (60mm), Valparai Taluk (59 mm), Sholayar (66 mm) and Siruvani Foothill (58mm).

In Nilgiris, trees were uprooted in seven places due to rain and two houses were damaged partially on Wednesday. The district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday.
Collector SP Amrith appealed to people to call 1077 and 0423 - 2450034, 2450035 for rain-related rescue operations. Meanwhile, Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the state in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthusamy  Heavy rain Nilgiris landslip in Valparai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp