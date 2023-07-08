Home States Tamil Nadu

'Acknowledgements' from Raj Bhavan to Tamil Nadu's communique

One acknowledgment said a cover bearing file No.AC/454/2021 dated September 12, 2022, addressed to governor's secretary was received by the Raj Bhavan on the same day.

Published: 08th July 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

Image of TN Governor RN Ravi for representational purposes. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Raj Bhavan said that no request was received from the Tamil Nadu government seeking the sanction of Governor RN Ravi for prosecuting former minister MR Vijaya Bhaskar and that the government did not submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report against former minister KC Veeramani for further action, official sources released acknowledgments purportedly issued by the Raj Bhavan for receipt of the above communications.  

One acknowledgment said a cover bearing file No.AC/454/2021 dated September 12, 2022, addressed to the governor's secretary was received by the Raj Bhavan on the same day. Law minister S Reghupathy had clarified that the complete file with authenticated copies was sent on September 12, 2022.

Another sealed cover bearing File No.AC/351/2021 dated May 15, 2023, was received by the Raj Bhavan on the same day.  The law minister had said that the request seeking sanction for prosecuting MR Vijaya Bhaskar was also sent on May 15, 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Raj Bhavan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp