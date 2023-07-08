'Acknowledgements' from Raj Bhavan to Tamil Nadu's communique

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Raj Bhavan said that no request was received from the Tamil Nadu government seeking the sanction of Governor RN Ravi for prosecuting former minister MR Vijaya Bhaskar and that the government did not submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report against former minister KC Veeramani for further action, official sources released acknowledgments purportedly issued by the Raj Bhavan for receipt of the above communications.

One acknowledgment said a cover bearing file No.AC/454/2021 dated September 12, 2022, addressed to the governor's secretary was received by the Raj Bhavan on the same day. Law minister S Reghupathy had clarified that the complete file with authenticated copies was sent on September 12, 2022.

Another sealed cover bearing File No.AC/351/2021 dated May 15, 2023, was received by the Raj Bhavan on the same day. The law minister had said that the request seeking sanction for prosecuting MR Vijaya Bhaskar was also sent on May 15, 2023.

