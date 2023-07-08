Rs 1k for women in Tamil Nadu from September 15: Govt issues norms

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday geared up for rolling out a first-of-its-kind honorarium scheme for women heads of family, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, on September 15, by issuing detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria for availing the benefit.

Chief Minister MK Stalin named the scheme, which fulfills one of the key electoral promises of the DMK, after former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The scheme will benefit one crore women and Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme in budget this year. During a discussion with district collectors through videoconference on Friday, the CM said such a mega scheme has not been conceived in the administrative history of Tamil Nadu so far. Around 1.5 crore applications are expected to be received, the CM said.

All women, who had attained the age of 21 (those who were born before September 15, 2002) can apply for the honorarium. However, if there is more than one woman member in this age in a family, only one woman will be eligible for the scheme. Unmarried single women, widows, and families headed by transpersons will also be eligible for the scheme. If a male is mentioned as head of family (kudumba thalaivar) in the ration card, his wife will be considered as woman head of the family.

Following beneficiaries will be eligible for availing the honorarium: Families with annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, families that have less than five areas of wetland and less than 10 acres of dryland, and families which consume less than 3,600 units of power. The government also said there is no need for attaching income certificates or land documents along with the application for availing the scheme.

Families that have annual income of above Rs 2.5 lakh, families that file annual Income Tax Returns and pay income tax, families paying professional tax, employees of state and union governments, PSUs. banks, boards, local bodies, employees of cooperative bodies and their pensioners, MPs, MLS and leaders of local bodies (except village panchayat ward members), families that own car, jeep, tractor, and heavy vehicles like four wheelers will not be eligible for the honorarium.

Destitutes too must get benefit: Stalin

Proprietors of industries with an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh paying GST, families that benefit from social security schemes and pension from government including those who avail old age pension, widows pension, and pension from unorganised workers welfare board are also ineligible for availing this honorarium.

However, families that receive financial assistance from differently abled welfare department for severe physical disability can apply for this honorarium. But they must fulfill other eligibility criteria. Applicants should submit their applications at the special camps to be organised at specific ration shops. The chief minister said the role of collectors would be important in successfully implementing the mega scheme and they should pay special attention to identify the right beneficiaries.

Stalin also instructed the collectors to ensure that those who reside on pavements, tribals, cleanliness workers, and destitute people benefit under the scheme. Even though they don’t possess identification cards like family cards, Aadhaar cards, etc, the collectors should help them get these identification cards so that they could get this honorarium.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in establishing social justice, the chief minister recalled the welfare measures initiated by successive DMK governments and their leaders in the past. The scheme for free bus rides for women has increased the number of women passengers in the state from 40% to 61% and the scheme has reduced their expenses on a daily basis, he said.

Who are all ineligible for monthly honorarium

Families which have an annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh

Families which file annual Income Tax Returns and pay income tax

Families which pay professional taxes

Employees of the state and union governments, public sector undertakings, banks, boards, local bodies, employees of the cooperative bodies and their pensioners

Elected people’s representatives - MPs, MLAs and leaders of local bodies (except the village panchayat ward members)

Families which own cars, jeeps, tractors, heavy vehicles like four-wheelers

Proprietors of industries which have an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh and pay GST

Families which benefit from social security schemes and pensions from the government including those who avail of old age pension, widows pension, and pension from unorganised workers’ welfare boards

