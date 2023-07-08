Home States Tamil Nadu

Talent retention vital for cutting-edge development in country: Sridhar Vembu

Shridhar Vembu, chief executive of Zoho Corporation said one has to look at different approaches to excel at electronic manufacturing and get out of the ‘formalist trap’. 

Published: 08th July 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Zoho Corp's chief executive Sridhar Vembu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Federation Of Indian Chambers Of Commerce & Industry’s (FICCI) Digital Disruption and Transformation Summit titled ‘Are electronics and telecom the next trillion dollar sectors in terms of exports’ was organised in Chennai on Friday.

Chief guest Aneesh Sekhar, Managing
Director- ELCOT at the Digital Disruption
and Transformation summit on Friday | Ashwin Prasath

Shridhar Vembu, chief executive of Zoho Corporation said one has to look at different approaches to excel at electronic manufacturing and get out of the ‘formalist trap’. He said building commercial products and industrial research and development are completely different from academic research. 

“Great talents will only stay in the country if they have great challenges, and cutting-edge developments. Eventually, it will help increase the value of the company,” he said.  Patrick Fernandes, adviser to Indian government on semiconductor manufacturing and former Texas Instruments senior executive said electronics manufacturing should contribute nearly USD 1 trillion to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy goal of the government. 

“We should set up infrastructure like buildings and ecosystems. If we start now, it takes at least three years to develop a tech ecosystem.” Indian manufacturers should start with 20-nanometer chips and above, he added. Experts in technology outlined the opportunities in sensor business and Internet of things and niche areas where India has scope.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI Shridhar Vembu Zoho Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp