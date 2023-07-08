Talent retention vital for cutting-edge development in country: Sridhar Vembu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Federation Of Indian Chambers Of Commerce & Industry’s (FICCI) Digital Disruption and Transformation Summit titled ‘Are electronics and telecom the next trillion dollar sectors in terms of exports’ was organised in Chennai on Friday.

Shridhar Vembu, chief executive of Zoho Corporation said one has to look at different approaches to excel at electronic manufacturing and get out of the ‘formalist trap’. He said building commercial products and industrial research and development are completely different from academic research.

“Great talents will only stay in the country if they have great challenges, and cutting-edge developments. Eventually, it will help increase the value of the company,” he said. Patrick Fernandes, adviser to Indian government on semiconductor manufacturing and former Texas Instruments senior executive said electronics manufacturing should contribute nearly USD 1 trillion to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy goal of the government.

“We should set up infrastructure like buildings and ecosystems. If we start now, it takes at least three years to develop a tech ecosystem.” Indian manufacturers should start with 20-nanometer chips and above, he added. Experts in technology outlined the opportunities in sensor business and Internet of things and niche areas where India has scope.

