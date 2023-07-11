Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, ‘Police Bro’ to sensitise male college students to ills of drug abuse in TN

Launched in October 2022, Police Akka  project has helped sensitise college-going girl students to cybercrimes and other crime.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Encouraged by the good response of the Police Akka programme that was launched last year for the safety of college girls, Coimbatore City Police now plan to start Police Bro, a similar initiative for boys .

Launched in October 2022, the Police Akka project has helped sensitise college-going girl students to cybercrimes and other crimes. A team of 59 women police personnel was trained and they visit the 60 colleges in the city regularly and interact with students.  Contact numbers of Police Akka are displayed in the girls’ hostels and prominent places on the college premises.

Since the initiative has been well received, police have decided to launch Police Bro later this month to help male students.  “Police officers would interact with students and cultivate contact with them to know about the circulation and use of narcotic substances on college campuses.  The officers would then work to trace and cut off the supply network and help rehabilitate victims,”, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE.

“Once we build trust among students, they would start sharing information about not only drug and contraband usage but also any form of illegal activities that happen on college premises,” Balakrishnan added.  Balakrishnan said they would launch the program at 83 colleges in the city. Two sub-inspectors will be in charge of the initiative in each police station limit.

