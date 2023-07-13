Home States Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin to unveil Kalaignar Centenary Library on Saturday

Sources said the Kalaignar Centenary Library would serve as a mark of respect for Kalaignar, Tamil writers and the Tamil language.

​ Constructed on an area of 2.13 lakh sq.ft at a cost of `114 crore, the library will accommodate nearly 3.3 lakh books of different genres | K K SUNDAR ​

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Commemorating the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi (Kalaignar), Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Library at New Natham Salai in Madurai on July 15.

The library has been constructed in compliance with international standards in order to provide library users, including youth, persons with disabilities, children and senior citizens, with facilities to acquire and exchange information with ease.

Constructed on an area of 2.13 lakh sq.ft at a cost of Rs 114 crore, the library will accommodate nearly 3.3 lakh books of different genres, including international-standard science books and its latest publications, historical books, and medical books.

Sources said the Kalaignar Centenary Library would serve as a mark of respect for Kalaignar, Tamil writers and the Tamil language. Earlier in 2010, Karunanidhi inaugurated the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai during former chief minister CN Annadurai’s centenary celebrations.

Library  Highlights

  • Books recommended by subject expert committees available in Tamil and English
  • Auditorium for hosting children’s programmes & science development
  • Studio for visually impaired persons, equipped with audiobooks 
  • Learning centre on culture, art, science & technology
  • E-library consisting of e-book versions of rare books, documents, palm leaf manuscripts, and manuscripts
  • E-books available in Daisy mp3 and BRF formats

Collection of rare books include

  • ‘Justice’ periodical collection published in 1918
  • Over 50 books published by leaders of Dravidian movement
  • First edition of ‘Sathuragarathi’ (Tamil Dictionary) published in 1824 (also found in London British Museum)

