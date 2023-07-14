Saibaba Temple Junction in need of traffic plan in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The rising traffic congestion at Saibaba temple junction on the Mettupalayam (MTP) Road due to the presence of two traffic signals within a gap of 160 metres has raised concerns among motorists.

The Saibaba temple junction is one of the arterial junctions in the city, which connects the NSR Road in the West and Sivananda Colony Road in the East with the Mettupalayam Road. With the Saibaba temple, Saiababa Colony police station, Mettupalayam Road new bus stand for Ooty buses, MGR wholesale market and Anna retail market, are among the places located in the junction on the Nagapatinam-Coimbatore-Gundalpet National Highways, the road remains busy through the day. Residents alleged that the presence of two traffic signals at the junction with a span of just 160 metres has further worsened the traffic snarls on the road.

D Karunakaran, a resident of Saibaba Colony told TNIE, “The traffic is on the rise with each passing day. Entering MTP Road at the junction has become a mammoth task for us. The officials should introduce a no-signal system by providing U-turns at the junction similar to the ones launched on Avinashi Road to reduce congestion.”

K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE that he will insist officials take necessary actions to curb the congestion at the junction during the road safety panel meeting which is scheduled next week.

Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said that considering traffic snarls, they had already designed and suggested some changes on the road to the concerned officials. “It was proposed to take down both signals and provide two U-turn provisions, one for people coming from the Sivananda Colony and another one for people from Saibaba Colony will be provided on the MTP Road,” he said.

“As the road belongs to the National Highways (NH) wing of the state highways, we have already submitted the proposal to them to make the necessary changes. However, they’re yet to give consent citing the removal of streetlight posts, cables and electricity wires by other departments. Lack of cooperation from other departments including the NH and Tangedco has hindered the work. We shall soon implement the changes and make the road congestion free with the help of the traffic police,” he added.

Despite multiple attempts, the Divisional Engineer of the NH wing was unavailable for comments.

