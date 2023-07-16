Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates IT firm in Vadapalanji ELCOT

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Pinnacle Infotech's largest Global Engineering Centre of Excellence at ELCOT Vadapalanji in the district through video conference on Saturday.IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who presided over the function, laid the foundation stone and started the construction works of phase 2 of the centre of excellence. During the video conference, Stalin said the Dravidian model government has brought major growth in the IT sector in the state. He added Pinnacle Infotech's facility in Madurai will help create 6,000 jobs.

Further speaking, Bimal Patwari, co-founder and CEO of the company said the Madurai campus is designed to be the world's largest building information modelling (BIM) engineering centre of excellence. He also requested the IT minister to take measures for upgrading the curriculum as per the global and to change the IT industries from orange category to the white category in the PCB department.

Delivering his presidential address, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, "In recent years, the state has witnessed major per capita growth. There are multiple paths to bring growth. As far as India, which has the major advantage of having manpower, we can accelerate growth. The state government is taking measures towards providing adequate facilities to aid students in take informed choices. As we have a big student population, such industrial growth is needed for bringing direct employment."

Thiaga Rajan announced that the IT department will construct a special hostel that can accommodate 1,000 employees of ELCOT Vadapalanji.During the event, IT department secretary J Kumaragurubaran, managing director of ELCOT Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and officials from Pinnacle infotech were present.

