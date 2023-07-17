Street vendors asked to vacate new Vellore bus depot, stares at bleak future

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Days after the street vendors at the new bus stand were asked to vacate the premises to give way for new shops, vendors requested the authorities for a designated space inside the depot to continue business in Vellore. They filed petitions to the Collectorate and corporation commissioner.



As the corporation prepared to release contract tenders for new shops at the depot that opened to the public after the old stand was demolished and rebuilt, the street vendors were asked to vacate on July 4. The vendors, however, argued that the bus stand was their sole source of income due to the heavy footfall there, and were reluctant to relocate.



Kavitha, who has three children, has been selling fruits at the new bus stand for the past two decades, said, "The sudden removal has affected my family, leaving us without proper food for the past week. If this continues, our circumstances will worsen."



"We have been asked to vacate this place without any prior notice," noted Indira, another vendor. She added, "Majority of us live in rented homes, and some have even lost their spouses. Income from this bus stand is our sole source of support." Currently, only three vendors continue to sell their items at the bus depot, however, not without the security guard's constant reminder for them to vacate the space.



Members of the NDLF (New Democratic Labour Front) with vendors filed a petition last week and said that over 20 street vendors, who have been working from the depot for the past three decades, are affected due to the transition. The petitioners requested that they be allocated a small space inside the bus depot. The NDLF also submitted a separate petition to the corporation commissioner, seeking intervention in the matter.



The mayor said, "The issue is currently being discussed with the Corporation Commissioner."

