IIT-M professor T Pradeep secures Eni Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) professor T Pradeep has won the prestigious ‘Eni Award,’ which is considered one of the top global honours for scientific research in energy and environment, said a statement issued by the institute.

Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Pradeep has been recognised for his work on affordable clean water using advanced materials. He discovered advanced sustainable and affordable nanoscale materials for the removal of toxic contaminants from water. “The technologies are both sustainable and cost-effective and have been implemented as drinking water solutions, benefitting 1.3 million people in India every day,” said the statement.

The president of Italy is expected to present the award soon. The prize comprises a gold medal, a citation and a cash component. Pradeep is a pioneer in nanotechnology applications for clear water. His work on pesticide removal has benefitted millions of people.

Later, he and his team developed ‘water-positive’ materials to remove arsenic, uranium and several other toxic contaminants from water and the technology has been approved for national implementation. He is expanding the reach of these technologies to other countries.

“I am grateful to the large team of students, associates and implementing partners whose intense efforts made this work possible. The country and my institution gave me everything, “ said Pradeep reacting on the achievement.

Eni Awards are given in three categories such as energy transition, energy frontiers and advanced environmental solutions. Yu Huang, University of California (Los Angeles) and Jeffrey R. Long, University of California (Berkeley) were given the award for the first category. Matthew Rosseinsky, University of Liverpool (UK) won the award for the second category. Prof. Pradeep has been awarded for advanced environmental solutions.

