INDIA will be ideological alliance at national level, says Stalin

CHENNAI: The proposed alliance of opposition parties - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance ( INDIA) - will be an ideological alliance at the national level, says CM MK Stalin on Tuesday while talking to reporters outside Chennai airport on his return from Bengaluru after attending the second meeting of the opposition parties.

Stalin emphasised the growing participation of opposition parties in the alliance. He said the first meeting, held in Patna, saw the involvement of 16 opposition parties, while the second meeting witnessed the participation of 26 parties.

He expressed his hope that INDIA would function as an ideological alliance at the national level and as an election alliance in various states. He further revealed that the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

Had a historic and constructive meeting in Bengaluru with secular, democratic leaders. We have formed #INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, committed to protecting our nation's pluralistic values from the clutches of divisive politics. History has proven that… pic.twitter.com/D1CzDH62uo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 18, 2023

When discussing the objective of the alliance, Stalin said the alliance aims to prevent those who should not be in power from attaining positions of authority. Regarding the recent ED raid at Ponmudy’s house, the chief minister said such challenges were expected and that the DMK was prepared to face them.

