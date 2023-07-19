Home States Tamil Nadu

INDIA will be ideological alliance at national level, says Stalin

Stalin emphasised the growing participation of opposition parties in the alliance.

Published: 19th July 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin

CM MK Stalin and Rahul Gandhi at the Opposition parties meet in Bengaluru (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed alliance of opposition parties - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance ( INDIA) - will be an ideological alliance at the national level, says CM MK Stalin on Tuesday while talking to reporters outside Chennai airport on his return from Bengaluru after attending the second meeting of the opposition parties.

Stalin emphasised the growing participation of opposition parties in the alliance. He said the first meeting, held in Patna, saw the involvement of 16 opposition parties, while the second meeting witnessed the participation of 26 parties.

He expressed his hope that INDIA would function as an ideological alliance at the national level and as an election alliance in various states. He further revealed that the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

When discussing the objective of the alliance, Stalin said the alliance aims to prevent those who should not be in power from attaining positions of authority. Regarding the recent ED raid at Ponmudy’s house, the chief minister said such challenges were expected and that the DMK was prepared to face them.

ALSO READ | 'INDIA': Opposition alliance gets a name, to set up 11-member coordination committee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA ideological alliance MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp