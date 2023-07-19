Panchayat building on school campus in Perambalur village draws flak from alumni, teachers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Alumni of a government school in Thiruvalandurai village, along with other locals and activists, have called to stop the construction of a new panchayat building in the school premises, claiming it would affect the already decreasing student enrollment.

The Panchayat Union Primary School in Thiruvalandurai village in Veppanthattai block, which is nearing its centenary next year, currently runs with a total of 10 students from Class 1 to 5 and two teachers including the headmaster.

"A decade ago, the school ran with 100 students, but now, due to the increasing number of private schools, the count is decreasing each year," S Kavitha, school management committee president, told TNIE. Two months ago, the panchayat administration, whose existing building has suffered damage, decided to construct a new office building within the school premises.

The move has invited opposition from teachers, parents and other alumni, who said it would affect the school's functioning. A petition in this regard was filed with the district collectorate on Monday. "A new building for the school was constructed recently. When construction on another building began on the campus, we thought it was for the school.

Then we came to know it is for a panchayat building. How can permission be granted to construct a panchayat building within the school premises? Students and teachers will be affected if the building becomes operational," added Kavitha. P Vadivel, an alumnus of the school, said, "Till ten years ago, the school had good strength.

Now there are more than five private schools around our panchayat and parents in the village send their children to these schools since the medium of instruction is English. "This school will celebrate its centenary next year.

Therefore, the government should stop the construction of the office building in the interests of the students. This old school must be protected, and awareness created to increase the number of students in the future. They need to fix a part of the school compound that was broken for this panchayat building," he added. When TNIE was contacted, Perambalur Chief Education Officer S Manivannan declined to speak on the issue.

