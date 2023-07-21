Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl baby deaths: Health department rules out infanticide in government hospitals in TN

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  After a long delay, the health department has ruled out female infanticide after two babies died in government hospitals in Hosur and Bargur respectively in August 2022 and March this year.
According to sources, the results of the viscera sample test would be declared in three weeks, but in this case, it took around nine months, allegedly because officials had sought a second opinion.

On August 11, 2022,  the third girl baby of a 26- year-old woman from Kelamangalam died in the Hosur GH. Suspecting foul play, the health department lodged a complaint with Hosur police. Post mortem examination was conducted on August 12, and viscera samples were sent for analysis in September. On May 24, the health department concluded that the baby died of sudden infant death syndrome.

The husband and wife said they felt relieved that they would no longer be seen with suspicion over the baby’s death. In the second case, a 23- year- old woman delivered her second girl child in the Bargur GH on March 17.

The baby died on March 22, and her father lodged a complaint with Bargur police. Post mortem examination was conducted in the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital the same day and viscera examination was conducted at Dharmapuri. The result, which was received on May 24, stated that the infant died of asphyxia caused by aspiration of milk.

