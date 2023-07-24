Home States Tamil Nadu

Two arrested for abetting suicide of family in Coimbatore

After marriage, the couple along with her daughter and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73) moved to a rented house at  Kurinji Nagar in Vembu Avenue near Vadavalli.

Published: 24th July 2023 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two persons, who are running a private tuition centre, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the suicide of four persons of a family in Vadavalli. The two had allegedly lent Rs 25 lakh to the deceased woman and had been harassing the family to clear the loan.  The arrested were identified as P Jayabharat (30) from Tata Nagar and his associate P Deepak (31) from Vallalar Nagar near Vadavalli. 

According to sources, R Rajesh (34) an engineer from Thanjavur married B Lakshaya alias Sruthi (30), a PhD scholar from Nilgiris a year ago after becoming friends through Tiktok. Lakshaya was a divorcee and she had a 10-year-old daughter Yakshitha. 

After marriage, the couple along with her daughter and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73) moved to a rented house at  Kurinji Nagar in Vembu Avenue near Vadavalli. Following this, Lakshaya started to borrow money from his friend Jayabharat on an interest basis and the couple allegedly spent it to start a business and for a lavish life. Within a few months, the debt increased to more than Rs 25 lakh, said police.

Since Lakshaya delayed the repayment, Jayabharat along with his friend Deepak met Rajesh and asked to settle the money without delay. Recently, the arrested persons again met the couple in person at their house and allegedly forced them to settle the money immediately, which led them to the extreme step, said a police officer.

“In a note found at their house, they revealed the reason for the decision. Based on it, the investigation was carried out. It is suspected that all four family members died by suicide on Thursday evening,” police said.   
(If in distress or having suicidal thought, call health department’s 104 helpline for counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp