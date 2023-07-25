Boats stranded due to bad weather in Nagapattinam, fish turns pricey

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: With the weather in the Bay of Bengal turning rough, fishing across coastal delta districts has come to a standstill and the resulting drop in supply has sent fish prices spiralling. Fishers in Nagapattinam can hardly net half the catch they used to two weeks ago when, after the annual fishing ban came to an end, they were enjoying a good catch.

The setback has affected the overall fish trade in coastal delta districts. "Each boat owner is facing more losses than profits. We are losing buyers as well," said S Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai. The fishers also expressed concerns over increasing incidents of drowning over the last couple of months.

According to the fisheries department, at least five people from Nagapattinam have died as a result of such incidents since fishing resumed in the Bay of Bengal on June 15. Earlier this month, traders from Kerala, where a fishing ban in the Arabian Sea is in effect, were flocking to Nagapattinam in large numbers. With the weather turning for the worse over the past few days, they have had to return disappointed.

The prices of fish varieties such as Mackerel, Seer, Red Snapper, Pomfret, Barracuda and Trevally have decreased due to the decreasing catch. Demand for squids and prawns which fetch good prices among Kerala traders, has also dwindled. A fisheries department official said, "Many mechanised boats remain berthed at harbours due to rough conditions in the sea. We have not stopped them from fishing. But, many have refrained themselves."

