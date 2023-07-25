Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK district secretary, district panchayat president engage in war of words

Sankarankovil MLA and DMK North district secretary E Raja along with hundreds of women functionaries across the district took part in the event.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  A protest held by the DMK women's wing, condemning the violence against women in Manipur saw an exchange of heated arguments between Tenkasi South district secretary P Sivapadmanathan and district panchayat president S Tamil Selvi on Monday.

Sankarankovil MLA and DMK North district secretary E Raja along with hundreds of women functionaries across the district took part in the event. Sources said the arguments between Sivapadmanathan and Tamil Selvi began after he did not permit her to talk on the stage about the Manipur violence by refusing to give her the mike.

"After Sivapadmanathan denied the mike, Tamil Selvi said the DMK district unit has failed to protect the women members of the party, and chided those who were shouting at her from the crowd gathered before the stage. She was then sidelined by other functionaries on the stage. Later, the police sent her home safely," sources added.

Sivapadmanathan and Tamil Selvi have been functioning as two different teams within the party after an incident in which she was allegedly sexually harassed by a party functionary over the phone. Tamil Selvi also alleged that some party members abused her on social media. During a recent district panchayat council meeting, Tamil Selvi also alleged that some DMK councillors are intentionally creating a ruckus in the meeting against her functioning as president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp