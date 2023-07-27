Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramanathaswamy temple elephant gets her second swimming pool inside temple

After the construction works ended, the elephant, Ramalakshmi, took a trial swim in her new swimming pool, a video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram

Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The authorities of the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram have constructed an exclusive swimming pool facility within the temple premises for its temple elephant that has been struggling to walk all the way from the temple to the swimming pool facility located outside the premises.  

After the construction works ended, the elephant, Ramalakshmi, took a trial swim in her new swimming pool, a video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, Ramalakshmi arrived at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram almost a decade ago. "The elephant resided in a facility situated within the temple and an exclusive swimming pool and shower facility were constructed outside the premises on a temple-owned land for the elephant. Over the years, Ramalakshmi used to walk from the temple to its swimming pool, situated roughly a kilometre from the temple. However, due to advanced age, the elephant has been struggling to cover the distance, which often sees heavy traffic and has damaged pathways," sources said, adding that the second swimming pool inside the temple premises in Nandhavanam was constructed based on the instructions from temple joint commissioner C Mariappan, with the help from donators and temple authorities.
 
Mariappan said, measuring five and a half feet deep, the pool was constructed at the cost of `15 lakh in the northern part of the Nandhavanam. "The water for the swimming pool is being pumped from the Sethu Madhava Theertham, a well located on the premises. In order to prevent water wastage, the used water from the swimming pool will later be used for irrigating the trees in the temple garden. Following the completion of the construction work, temple elephant Ramalakshmi entered the pool in a trial swim and she liked it a lot," said the joint commissioner of the temple.

Further speaking, Mariappan said, apart from swimming to ease out its body temperature, the elephant requires proper walks on a daily basis. "Considering the traffic issues and road conditions, the temple authorities have planned to build a special walking track within the temple premises. The work for planting more grass in the temple of Nandhavanam is underway. With the construction now complete, the swimming pool will be inaugurated soon," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple Ramanathaswamy temple elephant swimming pool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp