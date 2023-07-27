Ramanathaswamy temple elephant gets her second swimming pool inside temple

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The authorities of the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram have constructed an exclusive swimming pool facility within the temple premises for its temple elephant that has been struggling to walk all the way from the temple to the swimming pool facility located outside the premises.



After the construction works ended, the elephant, Ramalakshmi, took a trial swim in her new swimming pool, a video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.



According to sources, Ramalakshmi arrived at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram almost a decade ago. "The elephant resided in a facility situated within the temple and an exclusive swimming pool and shower facility were constructed outside the premises on a temple-owned land for the elephant. Over the years, Ramalakshmi used to walk from the temple to its swimming pool, situated roughly a kilometre from the temple. However, due to advanced age, the elephant has been struggling to cover the distance, which often sees heavy traffic and has damaged pathways," sources said, adding that the second swimming pool inside the temple premises in Nandhavanam was constructed based on the instructions from temple joint commissioner C Mariappan, with the help from donators and temple authorities.



Mariappan said, measuring five and a half feet deep, the pool was constructed at the cost of `15 lakh in the northern part of the Nandhavanam. "The water for the swimming pool is being pumped from the Sethu Madhava Theertham, a well located on the premises. In order to prevent water wastage, the used water from the swimming pool will later be used for irrigating the trees in the temple garden. Following the completion of the construction work, temple elephant Ramalakshmi entered the pool in a trial swim and she liked it a lot," said the joint commissioner of the temple.



Further speaking, Mariappan said, apart from swimming to ease out its body temperature, the elephant requires proper walks on a daily basis. "Considering the traffic issues and road conditions, the temple authorities have planned to build a special walking track within the temple premises. The work for planting more grass in the temple of Nandhavanam is underway. With the construction now complete, the swimming pool will be inaugurated soon," he added.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The authorities of the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram have constructed an exclusive swimming pool facility within the temple premises for its temple elephant that has been struggling to walk all the way from the temple to the swimming pool facility located outside the premises. After the construction works ended, the elephant, Ramalakshmi, took a trial swim in her new swimming pool, a video of which has gone viral on social media platforms. According to sources, Ramalakshmi arrived at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram almost a decade ago. "The elephant resided in a facility situated within the temple and an exclusive swimming pool and shower facility were constructed outside the premises on a temple-owned land for the elephant. Over the years, Ramalakshmi used to walk from the temple to its swimming pool, situated roughly a kilometre from the temple. However, due to advanced age, the elephant has been struggling to cover the distance, which often sees heavy traffic and has damaged pathways," sources said, adding that the second swimming pool inside the temple premises in Nandhavanam was constructed based on the instructions from temple joint commissioner C Mariappan, with the help from donators and temple authorities. Mariappan said, measuring five and a half feet deep, the pool was constructed at the cost of `15 lakh in the northern part of the Nandhavanam. "The water for the swimming pool is being pumped from the Sethu Madhava Theertham, a well located on the premises. In order to prevent water wastage, the used water from the swimming pool will later be used for irrigating the trees in the temple garden. Following the completion of the construction work, temple elephant Ramalakshmi entered the pool in a trial swim and she liked it a lot," said the joint commissioner of the temple. Further speaking, Mariappan said, apart from swimming to ease out its body temperature, the elephant requires proper walks on a daily basis. "Considering the traffic issues and road conditions, the temple authorities have planned to build a special walking track within the temple premises. The work for planting more grass in the temple of Nandhavanam is underway. With the construction now complete, the swimming pool will be inaugurated soon," he added.