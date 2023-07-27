Tiruchy corporation to float tender for 100-MLD Panjappur sewage treatment plant in September

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the corporation is racing against time to complete underground drainage (UGD) works in the city by the end of the year, concerns arise over a lack of clarity on a major component of the project -- a high-capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) in Panjappur.

According to corporation officials, an STP with a capacity of 100 MLD (million litres per day) would be set up in Panjappur as part of the city’s UGD system. "Currently many of us are concerned about completion of UGD works at the earliest as it is causing much inconvenience to residents and motorists.

We are, however, not sure whether we would be able to manage the UGD system without completing work on a high-power STP," a councillor said. However, most of us have not taken up the matter as blacktopping of roads and completion of UGD connection works are our major priorities, the councillor added. L Gunashekaran of Ponmalai concurs.

"We don't know whether they (the corporation) would commence UGD operations immediately after finishing the works in all the wards. But we are not worried about it at the moment as the slow-moving UGD works and bad roads are the pressing issues. It would, however, be great if the corporation raised more awareness on the operation of UGD and their plans," the senior citizen said.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that the delay in establishing the STP would not affect UGD operations. "We are currently planning to float a tender for establishing the 100 MLD STP in Panjappur in September. As per plan, the works on this plant has to be completed within a year.

Till then, we have to manage the UGD operation with the existing 55-MLD treatment plant in Panjappur. As per our calculation, we can manage with the existing treatment plant for at least two years. We would definitely complete the construction of the new treatment plant within the period. The corporation would roughly spend Rs 200 crore for it," a senior official explained.

